US President Donald Trump, defiant and outraged, threatens to deploy the army to deal with protesters.

Many are calling for a "healing speech" from US President Donald Trump, tackling racial inequality and police reform head-on.

Those are the demands of many protesters outraged over the death of Black American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

After several nights of the worst unrest in decades, Trump had this message: He is the president of law and order.

Trump said he is an ally of peaceful protesters, but threatened to deploy the military if local officials failed to take control.

But is that the answer to growing public anger and will his speech give it more momentum?

Presenter: Kim Vinell

Guests:

Niambi Carter - assistant professor of political science at Howard University

Mohammed Cherkaoui - political analyst

Jennifer Victor - associate professor of political science, George Mason University

Source: Al Jazeera News