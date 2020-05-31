The protests over the death of George Floyd have opened a divisive political debate between Democrats and Republicans.

Protests over the death of George Floyd have spread across dozens of US cities. In an attempt to contain the sometimes-violent demonstrations, governors have imposed curfews and dispatched the National Guard.

The Floyd case has reignited rage about the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police and racial inequality. It has also opened a divisive political debate between Democrats and Republicans.

President Donald Trump has promised to put an end to what he calls "mob violence". Trump has said healing is needed, but he has been accused of the oppositie - igniting tension.

So, can the US overcome its divisions?

Presenter: Kim Vinell

Guests:

Maurice Jackson - Associate professor in the history department and African American studies at Georgetown University

Kevin Powell - Author and civil rights activist

Sahar Aziz - Professor of law and Chancellor's Social Justice Scholar at Rutgers University

Source: Al Jazeera