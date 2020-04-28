Many countries are accused of using the fight against the pandemic as an excuse to crack down on human rights.

Coronavirus restrictions are meant to save lives, but for authoritarian leaders they can be an excuse to adopt repressive measures.

And the coronavirus emergency is fast becoming a human-rights crisis - that's the warning from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He has highlighted an increase in hate speech, targeting of vulnerable groups and heavy-handed security responses.

He has also said there is discrimination in the way public services are being delivered to tackle the pandemic.

The UN says aggressive cyber policies are increasingly being used, while journalists, health workers and activists are being targeted.

Guterres did not specifically name countries violating human rights.

But how difficult is it to balance that fight and basic rights?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Anna-Karin Jatfors - Deputy Regional Director at UN Women

Daoud Kuttab - Journalist

Frederick Rawski - Director for the Asia & the Pacific Programme at the International Commission of Jurists

Source: Al Jazeera News