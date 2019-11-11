Opposition leader Kem Sokha has been released from house arrest but the crackdown on dissent continues.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has silenced nearly all voices of dissent in recent years.

His government shut down independent media and dissolved the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

CNRP leader Kem Sokha was freed after a year of house arrest, but he still faces severe restrictions and is banned from leaving the country.

His colleagues, including party co-founder Sam Rainsy, are facing challenges of their own as they try to return to Cambodia from exile.

This is happening as the government faces international condemnation for undermining democracy and human rights.

Can they maintain the pressure despite a government crackdown?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Sam Rainsy - acting president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party

Graham Ong-Webb - research fellow at S Rajaratnam School of International Studies

Benjamin Zawacki - independent Southeast Asia analyst and author

Source: Al Jazeera News