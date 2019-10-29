The global cost of online crime is expected to reach six trillion dollars by 2021.

Cyberattacks are now one of the biggest concerns for governments and companies across the world.

In the past year alone, there has been an 11 percent increase in security breaches by hackers.

These growing figures show just how big a threat cybercrime has become.

With security experts fighting the hackers, the cybercrime economy is growing so quickly, it is now making profits of $1.5 trillion each year.

A recent Microsoft survey suggests executives now consider cyberattacks to be the top threat to their businesses.

Experts are gathered in Qatar's capital, Doha, to boost cyber-defence and formulate digital policy.

But are we doing enough to defend ourselves? And do we even understand the risks?

Presenter: Darren Jordon

Guests:

Max Eiza - Lecturer in computer and network security at the University of Central Lancashire

Marc Einstein - Chief analyst for Digital Services at ITR Japan

Source: Al Jazeera News