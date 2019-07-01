Several people have been killed and hundreds injured since Sunday's protest organisers called a 'million-man march'.

It was the biggest protest Sudan had seen since security forces violently broke up a sit-in in the capital, Khartoum, nearly a month ago.

Tens of thousands of people protested on Sunday, once again calling on the ruling military council to hand over power to civilians.

At least seven people were killed and 180 more injured in the demonstration.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition have failed to reach an agreement over who should be in charge.

Both Ethiopia and the African Union are working to bring both sides to the negotiating table, as the TMC says it is ready to resume talks.

But are Sudan's generals prepared to share power?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Ahmed Adam - research associate with the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London

Alan Boswell - senior analyst with the International Crisis Group

Aly Verjee - visiting researcher at the United States Institute of Peace

Source: Al Jazeera News