The Philippines president is urging his Congress to bring back the death penalty for drugs offenders.
Rodrigo Duterte made the call during his annual "State of the Nation" address as he defended his so-called "war on drugs".
Thousands of Filipinos have died in the internationally-condemned campaign.
Duterte's supporters, though, praise him for his tough stance.
Three years into his leadership, has Duterte delivered on his promises?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Richard Heydarian - Research fellow at the National Chengchi University and author of the book, The Rise of Duterte: A Populist Revolt
Graham Ong-Webb - Research fellow at S Rajaratnam School of International Studies
Carlos Conde - Philippines researcher at Human Rights Watch
Source: Al Jazeera