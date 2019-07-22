The Philippines president calls for death penalty as part of his crackdown on drugs.

The Philippines president is urging his Congress to bring back the death penalty for drugs offenders.

Rodrigo Duterte made the call during his annual "State of the Nation" address as he defended his so-called "war on drugs".

Thousands of Filipinos have died in the internationally-condemned campaign.

Duterte's supporters, though, praise him for his tough stance.

Three years into his leadership, has Duterte delivered on his promises?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Richard Heydarian - Research fellow at the National Chengchi University and author of the book, The Rise of Duterte: A Populist Revolt

Graham Ong-Webb - Research fellow at S Rajaratnam School of International Studies

Carlos Conde - Philippines researcher at Human Rights Watch

Source: Al Jazeera