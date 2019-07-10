Relations between the two became worse following Georgian protests and insults against Russia.

Georgia and Russia have had a tense relationship for decades, stretching back to the days of the Soviet Union.

Relations are now worsening, 11 years after the two countries fought a war over disputed regions.

An invitation for a Russian politician to speak in Georgia's parliament provoked riots in Tbilisi.

Regular protests since have demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

President Vladimir Putin responded by banning Russia's airlines from flying to Georgia.

And Russian MPs demanded trade sanctions, after a Georgian TV host launched a foul-mouthed tirade at Putin.

What can be done to calm the tension?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Tornike Gordadze - Former deputy foreign minister of Georgia

Domitilla Sagramoso - Lecturer at the Department of War Studies at King's College London

Pavel Felgenhauer - Russian defence and military analyst

Source: Al Jazeera