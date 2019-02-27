Fears grow of a war between India and Pakistan over the disputed region.

The conflict between India and Pakistan over the Himalayan region of Kashmir has gone on for more than 70 years.

The dispute escalated in the past two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 41 Indian soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India and Pakistan have both launched air strikes.

Pakistan says it shot down two Indian fighter jets and has captured two pilots.

But India said only one of its planes crashed, and that its forces took down a Pakistani warplane. Both sides have been urged to show restraint.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for talks with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Can more bloodshed be avoided?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Moeed Pirzada - Political Commentator in Pakistan and a Geostrategic Analyst.

Sanjay Kak - Editor of “Witness Kashmir 1986-2016" and specialist on the Kashmir conflict.

Adnan Naseemullah - Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Department of War Studies at King's College London.

Source: Al Jazeera News