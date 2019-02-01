Venezuela's president is reportedly ready to sell gold to the UAE as he tries to keep his crisis-hit country solvent.

The economic crisis in Venezuela has forced millions of people to leave the country, as they can not afford basic goods such as food and medicine.

In an attempt to buy in imports and meet the demands, President Nicolas Maduro has been using the country's gold reserves.

Reuters news agency said that he is planning to sell 29 tonnes of gold this month from the central bank vaults to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in return for cash in euros.

The United States is warning anyone involved in dealing in the gold faces Treasury sanctions. So will Washington take action against the UAE? and what comes next?

Source: Al Jazeera News