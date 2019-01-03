Protests paralyse the southern Indian state where two women defied an ancient ban on entering shrine.

The state of Kerala has been at a standstill following violent protests against the lifting of a ban preventing women of reproductive age from entering one of Hinduism's holiest temples - Sabarimala.

The Supreme Court made the ruling in September but conservative groups backed by India's ruling party -- the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - objected and blocked attempts by women to gain entrance.

But on Wednesday, under the cover of darkness and escorted by police officers, two women got in.

Protests began soon afterwards.

Hundreds of thousands of women have formed what they called "The Women's Wall" - a 600 kilometre human chain - to raise awareness of their plight and to campaign for women's rights.

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Rahul Easwar - president, Ayappa Religious Army



Madhavi Menon - director of the Centre for Studies in Gender and Sexualty in India.



Rushda Siddiqui - executive committee member, National Federation of Indian Women.

Source: Al Jazeera News