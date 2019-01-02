Companies like Google and Facebook generate huge revenues, and now they are being made to pay big taxes.

Technology giants face paying bigger tax bills in Europe worth billions of dollars.

Austria is the latest country to announce plans to impose levies on large internet companies.

It follows the French government’s so-called 'GAFA' tax named after Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

This digital tax targets mainly revenues collected from advertising and market-related fees.

France and Germany wanted a European Union law introduced to ensure companies making huge profits online pay their fair share of taxes.

But so far, the European Commission has failed to get unaminous support.

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Nino Kader - CEO of Spark Digital and digital marketing lecturer at Georgetown University

Glen Goodman - financial trader and former business journalist

Aral Balkan - coder and cyborg rights activist

Source: Al Jazeera News