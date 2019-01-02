Technology giants face paying bigger tax bills in Europe worth billions of dollars.
Austria is the latest country to announce plans to impose levies on large internet companies.
It follows the French government’s so-called 'GAFA' tax named after Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.
This digital tax targets mainly revenues collected from advertising and market-related fees.
France and Germany wanted a European Union law introduced to ensure companies making huge profits online pay their fair share of taxes.
But so far, the European Commission has failed to get unaminous support.
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Nino Kader - CEO of Spark Digital and digital marketing lecturer at Georgetown University
Glen Goodman - financial trader and former business journalist
Aral Balkan - coder and cyborg rights activist
Source: Al Jazeera News