Will bill to regulate foreign influence in Georgia derail its EU bid?

There are widespread protests against legislation that aims to curb foreign funding of nongovernmental organisations.

Georgia is at a political crossroads amid widespread anger on the streets over a bill that seeks to curb foreign funding of nongovernmental organisations.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze says the controversial bill is necessary to block external influences.

Protesters say the legislation would silence critics of the government ahead of parliamentary elections in October.

European leaders have also criticised the bill.

Can the crisis undermine Goergia’s ambition to join the European Union?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Mariam Lashkhi – Member of the Parliament of Georgia

Thornike Gordadze – Fellow at Jacques Delors Institute

Khatia Dekanoidze – Member of the Parliament of Georgia