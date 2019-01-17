Nairobi hotel attack, that killed 21 people, raised concerns about security situation in Kenya.

Al-Shabab has long threatened Kenya's security with attacks targeting civilians and members of its military.

Dozens were killed on Tuesday when five gunmen attacked a hotel complex in Nairobi. The latest assault raised questions about the country's ability to ensure people's safety.

Can these assaults be prevented? And what is the message the armed group is trying to send?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Mustafa Yusuf Ali - Horn of Africa security analyst

Stig Jarle Hansen - Author of an upcoming book: Horn, Sahel and Rift: Fault Lines of the African Jihad

Nerima Wako Ojiwa - Political analyst and executive director of Siasa Place, an NGO that works to encourage women and young people to participate in politics.

