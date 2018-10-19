US President Donald Trump has acknowledged for the first time Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is likely dead.

More than two weeks after Jamal Khashoggi disappeared, his fate remains unclear.

But US President Donald Trump has admitted for the first time the journalist may have been killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Trump also warned of "severe" consequences if the Saudi leadership is involved.

The shift in tone comes following his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Riyadh and Ankara earlier this week.

The president is now under mounting pressure to take action.

Members of the House of Representatives have sent him a letter calling for sanctions against Saudi Arabia.

So, how will this case impact the long-standing relationship between Washington and Riyadh?

Presenter: Imran Kahn

Guests:

Kenneth Roth - executive Director of Human Rights Watch

Galip Dalay - research director of Al Sharq Forum

Georges Malbrunot - Middle East reporter at Le Figaro

Source: Al Jazeera News