The last 10 years saw a marked improvement in trade between the United States and China.
But US President Donald Trump's battle of the tariffs is threatening that and there are fears of an all-out trade war.
The US is putting tariffs on $50bn worth of Chinese imports, with Trump saying he wants a fairer trade with China.
But Beijing's fired back with a tit-for-tat response. It's published a list of more than 600 US products it plans to hit with its own taxes.
Is it a case of who blinks first in this economic brinkmanship?
And what will it mean for global trade?
Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam
Guests:
Philippe LeGrain - political economist and former special adviser to the director-general of the World Trade Organization
Einar Tangen - China political analyst who advises the Chinese government on economic and development issues
Scott Lucas - professor of American politics at the University of Birmingham
