Cyril Ramaphosa says he is bringing reforms but the opposition insists he must do more to end corruption.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is marking 100 days in office. He came to power after Jacob Zuma was forced to resign after years of corruption allegations.

Ramaphosa was elected by parliament in February following his victory as leader of the ruling African National Congress party in December.

He made a number of promises and commitments during his first State of the Nation address, including improving the economy and fighting corruption.

So how has he fared? And what challenges lie ahead?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Lebohang Pheko - senior research fellow at Trade Collective

Nii Akuetteh - independent African Policy analyst and a former executive director for Africa Action

Grant Masterson - programme manager of African Peer Review Mechanism

Source: Al Jazeera News