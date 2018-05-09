US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal but Europe and others say they're staying.

"A horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made" - the words of US President Donald Trump after he withdrew his country from the international nuclear pact with Iran.

And he's reimposing sanctions on Tehran.

Trump has the backing of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Israel.

But not China, Russia, the UK, France or Germany who all signed the deal and want it to survive.

So what will be the impact of Trump's decision?

Will it - as feared - stoke more conflict in the Middle East.

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Foad Izadi - professor of political science at the University of Tehran

Reza Marashi - research director at the National Iranian American Council

Nicholas Fitzroy - Middle East analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit

Source: Al Jazeera News