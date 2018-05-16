After years in prison, Anwar Ibrahim is tipped to replace his once bitter foe Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Anwar is describing the events as a new dawn for Malaysia. He has walked free from prison thanks to a royal pardon and the help of the man who sacked and jailed him 20 years ago.

Mahathir was re-elected last week as the world's oldest prime minister. The 92-year-old is choosing Anwar - his former deputy before they became political enemies - as his replacement in the next couple of years.

The royal pardon allows him to return to politics after serving three of a five-year prison sentence for sodomy and corruption - charges he says were a political smear.

So why are they cooperating now? And what does it all mean for Malaysia?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Chin-Huat Wong - political scientist, Penang Institute

Clare Rewcastle Brown - founder, Sarawak Report

Sophie Lemiere - Weatherhead Center for International Affairs at Harvard University

Source: Al Jazeera News