Mark Zuckerberg apologises to US senators for data breach but avoids questions about regulation.

After five-hours of testimony before the US congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg managed to walk a fine line as he came underfire from lawmakers.

He apologised for a range of problems that have beset Facebook, including the lack of data protection, but did not promise to support new regulations.

Zuckerberg has been questioned by US Congress committee members over the past two days. He is to answer questions on how his company handled data in the wake of a massive users' privacy breach.

But what can come out of his testimony? And what steps can be taken to ensure better privacy for social media users?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Larry Magid - CEO of ConnectSafely.org

Jennifer Pybus - lecturer of digital culture and society at King's College London

Jim Anderson - CEO of Social Flow

Source: Al Jazeera News