European powers, as well as the US, Canada and Australia, have ordered out scores of Russian officials, in a show of solidarity with the UK.
They agree with British officials that it was highly likely Russian intelligence used a rare military-grade nerve agent to poison a former spy and his daughter in the UK.
Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations and calls the expulsions a "provocative" gesture.
So, how will the Kremlin respond to the diplomatic expulsions?
Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam
Guests:
Vladimir Sotnikov - Director at the Russia East-West Centre for Strategic Studies
Thorsten Benner - Director at the Global Public Policy Institute
Graeme Bannerman - Former US State Department staffer
Source: Al Jazeera News