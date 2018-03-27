European powers, as well as the US, Canada and Australia, have ordered out scores of Russian officials, in a show of solidarity with the UK.

They agree with British officials that it was highly likely Russian intelligence used a rare military-grade nerve agent to poison a former spy and his daughter in the UK.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations and calls the expulsions a "provocative" gesture.

So, how will the Kremlin respond to the diplomatic expulsions?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Vladimir Sotnikov - Director at the Russia East-West Centre for Strategic Studies

Thorsten Benner - Director at the Global Public Policy Institute

Graeme Bannerman - Former US State Department staffer

Source: Al Jazeera News