At least 20 Western countries team up to expel more than 130 Russian diplomats.

European powers, as well as the US, Canada and Australia, have ordered out scores of Russian officials, in a show of solidarity with the UK.

They agree with British officials that it was highly likely Russian intelligence used a rare military-grade nerve agent to poison a former spy and his daughter in the UK.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations and calls the expulsions a "provocative" gesture.

So, how will the Kremlin respond to the diplomatic expulsions?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Vladimir Sotnikov - Director at the Russia East-West Centre for Strategic Studies

Thorsten Benner - Director at the Global Public Policy Institute

Graeme Bannerman - Former US State Department staffer

Source: Al Jazeera News