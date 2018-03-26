Expelling Russia: Which countries are taking action?

The following are diplomatic measures announced against Russia by the United States, Canada, several EU countries, and Ukraine in response to the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal with a military-grade nerve agent in the English town of Salisbury.
Moscow has denied any involvement in the attack.
Britain - Expelled 23 Russians alleged to have worked as spies under diplomatic cover. Promised to freeze any Russian state assets that "may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents".
United States - Expelling 60 Russians, including 12 intelligence officers from Russia's mission to UN headquarters in New York. Closing Russian consulate in Seattle.
Canada - Expelling four Russians alleged to have worked as spies or interfered in Canadian affairs under diplomatic cover. Denying three applications for Russian diplomatic staff.
France - Expelling four diplomats
Germany - Expelling four diplomats
Poland - Expelling four diplomats
Italy - Expelling two diplomats
Lithuania - Expelling three diplomats
Czech Republic - Expelling three diplomats
Netherlands - Expelling two diplomats
Denmark - Expelling two diplomats
Latvia - Expelling one diplomat
Estonia - Expelling one diplomat
Finland - Expelling one diplomat
Sweden - Expelling one diplomat
Ukraine - Expelling 13 Russian diplomats
Romania - Expelling one diplomat
Croatia - Expelling one diplomat
Russian response:
Russia has expelled 23 British diplomats and closed the British consulate in St Petersburg and the British Council cultural body.
Russia said on Monday it will respond to all the "unfriendly" moves, but didn't immediately say how.
RIA Novosti news agency quoted an unnamed foreign ministry source as saying: "The response will be symmetrical. We will work on it in the coming days and will respond to every country in turn."
