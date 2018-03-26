Expelling Russia: Which countries are taking action?

A list of nations that will expel Russian diplomats and alleged agents over the poisoning attack of a former spy.

    Sergei and Yulia Skripal were attacked with a nerve agent at a shopping centre in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4 [Rex Features]
    The following are diplomatic measures announced against Russia by the United States, Canada, several EU countries, and Ukraine in response to the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal with a military-grade nerve agent in the English town of Salisbury.

    Moscow has denied any involvement in the attack. 

    Britain - Expelled 23 Russians alleged to have worked as spies under diplomatic cover. Promised to freeze any Russian state assets that "may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents".

    United States - Expelling 60 Russians, including 12 intelligence officers from Russia's mission to UN headquarters in New York. Closing Russian consulate in Seattle.

    Canada - Expelling four Russians alleged to have worked as spies or interfered in Canadian affairs under diplomatic cover. Denying three applications for Russian diplomatic staff.

    France - Expelling four diplomats

    Germany - Expelling four diplomats

    Poland - Expelling four diplomats

    Italy - Expelling two diplomats

    Lithuania - Expelling three diplomats

    Czech Republic - Expelling three diplomats

    Netherlands - Expelling two diplomats

    Denmark - Expelling two diplomats

    Latvia - Expelling one diplomat

    Estonia - Expelling one diplomat

    Finland - Expelling one diplomat

    Sweden - Expelling one diplomat

    Ukraine - Expelling 13 Russian diplomats

    Romania - Expelling one diplomat

    Croatia - Expelling one diplomat

    Russian response:

    Russia has expelled 23 British diplomats and closed the British consulate in St Petersburg and the British Council cultural body.

    Russia said on Monday it will respond to all the "unfriendly" moves, but didn't immediately say how.

    RIA Novosti news agency quoted an unnamed foreign ministry source as saying: "The response will be symmetrical. We will work on it in the coming days and will respond to every country in turn."

    Who poisoned ex-Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter?

    Inside Story

    Who poisoned ex-Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter?

    SOURCE: Reuters news agency

