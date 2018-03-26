US expels 60 Russians, closes consulate over Skripal poisoning

US President Donald Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians, including 12 intelligence officials, as the diplomatic dispute between Russia and the UK intensifies over a spy poisoning case.

The United States - backing up its closest ally - also said on Monday it was closing the Russian consulate in Seattle in response to the attempted assassination of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Both are critically ill in a UK hospital after being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in the southern English city of Salsibury last month.

"The United States takes this action - in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world - in response to Russia's use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilising activities around the world," the White House said in a statement on Monday.

Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said on Monday the US decision was "wrongful" and destroying what little remained of US-Russian ties, RIA news agency reported.

Meanwhile, European Council President Donald Tusk said 14 EU member countries were also expelling Russian diplomats.

Britain accuses Moscow of using the nerve agent Novichok in the Salsibury attack.

Last week, the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats and their families.

Moscow denies the claims and retaliated by forcing the same number of British embassy staff to leave Russia.