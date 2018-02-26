Three Nobel Peace Prize winners visit a refugee camp in Bangladesh to hear of their suffering.

Myanmar's leader has been widely criticised for turning a deaf ear to global condemnation of her response to the Rohingya crisis. Now Aung San Suu Kyi faces a new warning from three women - who like her - are Nobel Peace Prize winners.

"Wake up or face prosecution for genocide" is their message. Irish peace campaigner Mairead Maguire, Tawakkol Karman from Yemen, and Iranian Shirin Ebadi are in Bangladesh.

They are touring Rohingya refugee camps to assess their needs, particularly women who says soldiers from Myanmar raped and tortured them.

But how does the visit help the Muslim minority? And is it embarrassing for Myanmar's own Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mairead Maguire - Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Tun Khin - Burmese Organisation UK

Charles Santiago - ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights

