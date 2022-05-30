Land or Death: Colombia’s Indigenous Land Wars

A fierce Colombian grandmother defends her Indigenous community in the world’s largest cocaine producing region.

Celia Umenza is one of the highest-ranking members of an Indigenous civilian defence force in the dangerous Cauca region.

Colombia has become one of the world’s deadliest places for land rights defenders since a power vacuum emerged after the government signed a historic peace agreement with FARC rebels.

Now a grandmother, Celia longs to rebuild her troubled relationship with her family. But violence has returned to the area.

When a close comrade is assassinated, Celia is forced to mobilise her community as the Indigenous guard prepares for retaliation.

Land or Death is by Sebastian Pena and Jesper Klemedsson Sotomayor.