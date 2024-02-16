‘It’s not complex, it’s genocide’: Former top UN official on Gaza

‘Israel operates under a climate of absolute impunity,’ says Craig Mokhiber, former top UN official.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza the United Nations has been under pressure. More than 85 percent of the Gazan population is currently homeless and living in dire conditions, while the UN remains in political gridlock.

Three weeks after the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, the former director of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Craig Mokibher, resigned from his post, protesting that the UN was “failing” in its duty to prevent what he called a “textbook case of genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza. He also accused the US and most of Europe of being complicit.

So, is the UN failing in its duty to prevent the massacre in Gaza? And what is at stake for the future of Palestine?

On UpFront this week, Marc Lamont Hill discusses the role of the UN in Israel’s war on Gaza with Craig Mokhiber, the former director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.