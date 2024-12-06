Greta Thunberg on Gaza: “This has shown the true colours of the world”

Marc Lamont Hill speaks to renowned activist and environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

As floods, wildfires, and other natural disasters prompted by the climate crisis continue to wreak havoc across the planet, environmentalists are condemning the inaction of world leaders. And with the world pushing closer to multiple climate tipping points, there is a dire need for real policy to help steer away from climate catastrophe.

So what’s behind the failure to address what scientists and environmentalists call an existential threat to our way of life on Earth? And with Donald Trump returning to power in Washington, are things about to get even worse?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill discusses the current climate crisis and what is to be expected in the coming years with renowned activist and environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

Her outspoken condemnation of Israel’s war on Gaza has also resulted in intense criticism. How do her fight for climate justice and her support for Gaza intersect?