Former Israeli army general on civilian deaths in Gaza

Marc Lamont Hill challenges former Israeli general, Yaakov Amidror, on civilian deaths and Israel’s military operations.

The war on Gaza enters its third month with over 17,000 Palestinians killed.

The recent assault comes as Israel expanded its offensive to the entire enclave after talks between Hamas and Israel broke down last week.

As Israel continues with its aim of “eradicating” the Palestinian group, how effective is its operation? And what is Israel’s next move?

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill challenges former Israeli army general, Yaakov Amidror, on Israel’s aims and military strategy in Gaza.