Israel-Gaza war: The dangers of weaponising anti-Semitism

Scholars and experts unpack the meaning and use of anti-Semitism during the Israel-Gaza war in an UpFront special.

As the death toll continues to rise in Gaza, some experts warn of a potential genocide.

Israeli leaders have at times justified their attacks on the besieged strip by invoking the history of persecution of Jewish people, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling Hamas’s attack on October 7 “the worst act of anti-Semitic violence since the Holocaust”.

How is Jewish history influencing Israel’s response in the war on Gaza?

In an UpFront special, the executive director of Jewish Voice for Peace Stefanie Fox, political analyst and commentator Omar Baddar, and professor of Holocaust and genocide studies Omer Bartov join Marc Lamont Hill to discuss both the rise of anti-Semitism and also how anti-Semitism charges are sometimes used for political ends.