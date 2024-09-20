Generation rent: How youth are battling the global housing crisis
We dive into the global housing crisis and explore how young people are finding creative ways to build community.
As housing prices soar globally, more people are rethinking home ownership. Amid the crisis, creative solutions are emerging: friends are pooling resources to buy homes they could never afford alone.
But it’s not just about finances – it’s also about community.
In this episode, we explore the housing crisis and innovative approaches young people are adopting. We’ll hear from those embracing communal living and speak with housing experts who offer insight into global housing trends and potential solutions.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Tara Raghuveer – Tenant Union Federation director
Leilani Farha – Human rights lawyer
Lola Milholland – Group Living and Other Recipes author
Charlotte Shade – Lawyer