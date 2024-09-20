Generation rent: How youth are battling the global housing crisis

We dive into the global housing crisis and explore how young people are finding creative ways to build community.

As housing prices soar globally, more people are rethinking home ownership. Amid the crisis, creative solutions are emerging: friends are pooling resources to buy homes they could never afford alone.

But it’s not just about finances – it’s also about community.

In this episode, we explore the housing crisis and innovative approaches young people are adopting. We’ll hear from those embracing communal living and speak with housing experts who offer insight into global housing trends and potential solutions.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Tara Raghuveer – Tenant Union Federation director

Leilani Farha – Human rights lawyer

Lola Milholland – Group Living and Other Recipes author

Charlotte Shade – Lawyer