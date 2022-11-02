Will COP27 address Africa’s climate challenges?

On Wednesday, November 2 at 19:30 GMT:

Although Africa has contributed the least to global carbon emissions, the continent remains the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and African needs for climate finance and adaptation are among the greatest.

There are high expectations that this year’s UN climate conference, hosted in Sharm El-Sheikh, will focus on how to better meet the needs of those on the continent and other parts of the developing world.

In the Horn of Africa, millions of people are facing starvation from multiple droughts, while elsewhere in Africa communities are bearing the brunt of flooding and landslides. Annually, the continent loses between 5 to 15% of its GDP due to the climate crisis, according to the African Development Bank. The continent also has to deal with the disproportionate impact of the climate emergency while trying to boost its own economic development.

According to a recent UN report, most countries are failing to meet their commitments to cut carbon pollution even as global greenhouse gas emissions on track to rise 10.6% by 2030.

Will COP27 serve the interests of African nations? In this episode of The Stream, we’ll look at Africa’s priorities for the upcoming UN climate conference.

In this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Wanjira Mathai, @MathaiWanjira

Managing Director, World Resources Institute

Ahmed Fathy, @ylefoundation

Founder & CEO, Youth Love Egypt Foundation

Hamira Kobusingye, @TKobusiingye

Climate justice activist