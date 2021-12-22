Is ‘The 1619 Project’ a racial reckoning the US needs?

On Wednesday, December 22 at 19:30 GMT:

“The 1619 Project” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones puts the stories of slavery, resistance and Black Americans at the centre of the country’s story.

First published by The New York Times Magazine in 2019 to mark the 400th anniversary of slavery in the US, “The 1619 Project” has has now been expanded into a book with new essays, including one that makes the case for reparations for descendants of formerly enslaved people.

The idea that the introduction of slavery in 1619 should be considered a foundational event in the US origin story has generated heated criticism and backlash. States including Florida and Texas have banned “The 1619 Project” in public schools – moves considered part of a broader conservative campaign to restrict the teaching of “critical race theory”.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll speak to Nikole Hannah-Jones about the latest version of the project.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Nikole Hannah-Jones, @nhannahjones

Creator, “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story”