Sudan: A savage war and toxic information battle

Domestic rivalries and external players pollute the Sudanese information space.

A year into the civil war in Sudan, the humanitarian costs have been staggering – but the news coverage has been minimal.

A conflict on this scale should top the news agenda but it has been relegated to the back pages – in part – because of what is happening in Gaza and Ukraine. And it is increasingly difficult to deny that the lack of media interest in this war comes down to where it is being fought and how it is understood.

Contributors:

Hager Ali – Research fellow, German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GIGA)

Kholood Khair – Founding director, Confluence Advisory

Matthew Benson – Sudan research director, London School of Economics

Yassmin Abdel-Magied – Editor, Eyes on Sudan

On our radar:

Silencing the voices of dissent at United States universities over Israel and Gaza. Producer Tariq Nafi reports on what that says about freedom of speech in the US.

Poland’s media revolution

Restoring the independence of state-owned news outlets in Poland has not exactly gone according to plan. Producer Ryan Kohls on Donald Tusk’s media overhaul in the country.

Featuring:

Daniel Tilles – Editor-in-chief, Notes from Poland

Dorota Nygren – Journalist

Maciej Czajkowski – Deputy director, TVP

Michal Adamczyk – Former head, TVP