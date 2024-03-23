Dissecting the ‘TikTok problem’
What’s the US’s issue with TikTok? Is it data security, secret Chinese influence or pro-Palestinian content?
The threat to ban TikTok in the United States has prompted an online backlash. Critics question the premise that Chinese ownership poses a security risk and suggest the real reason may be the surge in pro-Palestinian content since October 7.
Contributors:
Julia Angwin – Tech Policy Writer, New York Times; Founder, Proof News
Russel Brandom – Tech Editor, Rest Of The World
Marwa Fatafta – MENA Policy and Advocacy Director, Access Now
Evan Greer – Director, Fight for the Future
On our radar:
In yet another deadly raid on Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital, Israel abducted Palestinian journalists covering the story – including one of Al Jazeera’s own. Producer Nicholas Muirhead reports.
Why Russia has looted Ukraine’s art
Following Vladimir Putin’s expected re-election this week, we’re revisiting a story about the Russian military’s targeting of Ukraine’s heritage. Producer Tariq Nafi explores how Russia’s war on Ukrainian culture is designed to rewrite history and weaken the country’s resistance.
Featuring:
Milena Chorna – Head of International Exhibitions, War Museum in Ukraine
Alina Dotsenko – Director, Kherson Regional Art Museum
Ihor Poshyvailo – General Director, Maidan Museum