Israel’s Automated Occupation: Hebron

Tariq Nafi examines Israel’s use of AI-powered surveillance in Hebron, which has entrenched the Israeli government’s control over Palestinians.

Palestinians in Hebron are some of the most heavily monitored and controlled people on the planet.

In the first episode of a two-part special, Tariq Nafi reports from the occupied West Bank on the previously unknown facial recognition system ‘Red Wolf’, uncovered by Amnesty International and Breaking the Silence.

Contributors:

Izzat Karaki — activist; volunteer, Youth Against Settlements

Sophia Goodfriend — journalist; researcher, Duke University

Matt Mahmoudi — researcher and adviser, Amnesty International

Former Major General B — ex-Israeli military officer who spoke to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity

With thanks to Amnesty International, Breaking the Silence, B’Tselem, Durham University, Akevot Institute, and Rona Sela.