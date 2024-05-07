Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli forces take control of Rafah crossing
Israeli tanks have taken over the Rafah border crossing after advancing during the night as warplanes attacked homes, killing at least 12 people.
- Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says the group has accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.