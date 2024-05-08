Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Calls for Israel to open border crossings grow
Aid trucks mass at Gaza crossings while the UN warns closure of Rafah border makes ‘disastrous’ humanitarian situation worse.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- A full-scale invasion of Rafah by Israeli forces would be “a strategic mistake, a political calamity, and a humanitarian nightmare”, UN secretary-general warns.
- Israel’s seizure and closure of the Rafah crossing in Gaza raises concerns that already-scarce food and medical supplies will be further depleted and lead to a “catastrophic” humanitarian disaster.