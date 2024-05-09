Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Biden admits Israel used US bombs on civilians

In an extraordinary public rebuke, US President Biden says weapon transfers will stop if Israel launches major operations in overcrowded Rafah.

A girl mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 9 May 2024
  • President Joe Biden says he will not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah in the toughest public comments yet about the widely condemned military operation.
  • “Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centres,” Biden said in an interview when asked about 2,000-pound (900kg) bombs sent by the US to Israel.