Israel’s war on Gaza live: Biden admits Israel used US bombs on civilians
In an extraordinary public rebuke, US President Biden says weapon transfers will stop if Israel launches major operations in overcrowded Rafah.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- President Joe Biden says he will not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah in the toughest public comments yet about the widely condemned military operation.
- “Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centres,” Biden said in an interview when asked about 2,000-pound (900kg) bombs sent by the US to Israel.