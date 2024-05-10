Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Aid operation ‘completely crippled’ amid attacks
UN aid chief warns months of ‘horrors’ in Gaza set to worsen as Israeli army takes over crucial land crossing with no humanitarian relief entering the Palestinian territory for three days.
- Heavy combat is under way on the ground in Gaza’s southern Rafah as Hamas fighters fire rockets and mortars and detonate explosive devices with Israeli troops and tanks pushing deeper into the over-crowded city.
- An estimated 80,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah and thousands more are attempting to leave as Israel military’s ground invasion ramps up.