Israel’s war on Gaza live: Battles rage in Rafah as tanks, troops advance
Israeli tanks seal off Rafah from the south and complete the encirclement of a ‘red zone’ from where 100,000 displaced Palestinians were ordered to evacuate.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Fierce combat is under way in eastern Rafah with Hamas fighters ambushing tanks and troops with improvised explosive devices, rockets and sniper fire as Israeli forces push deeper into the city sheltering 1.4 million Palestinians.
- A State Department report says Israel’s use of US-provided weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law, but Washington will continue to supply arms to Israel for now.