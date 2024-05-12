Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Major Rafah attack feared after evacuation order
Hamas accuses Israel’s military of expanding its ground incursion into Rafah to new areas in the overcrowded city’s centre and west.
- Fears grow of a major ground assault on Rafah – sheltering more than 1 million Palestinians – after the Israeli military issues new orders for tens of thousands of displaced people to leave the southern city.
- Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as fighting intensifies in northern Gaza, after Israel launches a new ground assault there, months after announcing Hamas had been “dismantled” in the area.