Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Major Rafah attack feared after evacuation order

Hamas accuses Israel’s military of expanding its ground incursion into Rafah to new areas in the overcrowded city’s centre and west.

Rafah
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 12 May 2024
  • Fears grow of a major ground assault on Rafah – sheltering more than 1 million Palestinians – after the Israeli military issues new orders for tens of thousands of displaced people to leave the southern city.
  • Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as fighting intensifies in northern Gaza, after Israel launches a new ground assault there, months after announcing Hamas had been “dismantled” in the area.