What’s blocking a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza?

After rejecting the idea for months, US officials are now arguing that a ceasefire agreement should be signed.

US officials estimate that Israel has achieved all it can militarily in the Gaza Strip, but Israel’s leadership is divided on ending the war, argues Joost Hiltermann, the programme director for the Middle East at the International Crisis Group.

Hiltermann tells host Steve Clemons that Israel’s military believes Hamas has been weakened enough for now, while its politicians argue that the war should be open-ended, allowing for a resumption after Israeli captives are released.

The question remains: is the United States content to allow the internal Israeli debate to run its course, even if that means endless war on Gaza?