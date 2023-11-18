Is Biden’s stance on Israel out of sync with mainstream America?

US political analyst Jon Alterman of CSIS says Israel will have to rethink how it is approaching the Palestinians.

President Joe Biden’s rigid pro-Israel stance would have been considered convention for United States policy 50 years ago.

“It’s not a mainstream position any more,” says Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East programme at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC.

Alterman tells host Steve Clemons that Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel, and Israel’s continuing destruction of the Gaza Strip, will force major changes in the political leadership of Palestinians and Israelis.

There will be no progress unless Israel makes way for a solution “that gives dignity and some sense of self-determination to the Palestinians,” says Alterman.