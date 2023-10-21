Why does the US not support a ceasefire in Gaza?

Former Israeli government adviser Daniel Levy says US support for Israeli impunity is destabilising the entire region.

Israel has killed more than 4,385 Palestinians, destroyed entire neighbourhoods in Gaza, and shut off food, water and electricity to millions of people after a Hamas attack killed more than 1,405 Israelis on October 7.

United States President Joe Biden wants to give billions of dollars of additional aid to Israel to pursue its military campaign.

The Biden administration is rejecting calls for a ceasefire, but mediating for small amounts of food aid for Gaza.

Daniel Levy, a former adviser to the Israeli government, tells host Steve Clemons that US support for Israeli warmongering is “leading to hell”.