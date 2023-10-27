Palestinian PM: Will Israel’s war on Gaza bring Hamas and Fatah together?

Mohammad Shtayyeh discusses the war on Gaza, the West Bank-Israel relationship, and criticism against the Palestinian Authority.

As the war on Gaza is well into its third week, many are alarmed about the impact it could have on the occupied West Bank.

While Gaza is governed by Hamas, the occupied West Bank is governed by the Palestinian Authority, led by Fatah. Both factions want an independent Palestinian state.

However, their struggle for self-determination and autonomy has substantial historical differences.

But will a further escalation of the conflict in Gaza result in Fatah and Hamas putting aside their differences to join forces?

The Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, talks to Al Jazeera.