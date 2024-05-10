What are the takeaways for Beijing from Xi Jinping’s visit to Europe?

Chinese president conducts five-day charm offensive, signing trade deals and pledging investments.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has wrapped up his first visit to Europe in five years.

He visited France, Serbia and Hungary during his trip – with a different tone and agenda at each stop.

But Xi’s overarching goals were constant: counter US influence where he can and further trade and investments to shore up a slowing economy.

So did Xi succeed?

Presenter:

Neave Barker

Guests:

David Mahon – founder and chairman, Mahon China, an investment and asset management company

Steve Tsang – director, SOAS China Institute, University of London

Nenad Stekic – research fellow, Institute of International Politics and Economics