How far will the US go in attacking Iran-linked targets in the Middle East?
Washington has carried out attacks against pro-Iran groups in Syria and Iraq.
The United States says its attacked at least 85 targets in Iraq and Syria, using long-range bombers flown directly from the US.
They were carried out in response to a drone attack on an army base in Jordan last weekend, that killed three American soldiers.
Armed groups backed by Iran are targeting the US for its support for Israel’s war on Gaza.
President Joe Biden says the US’s attacks are just the beginning of its retaliation.
So how will Iran react? And could this lead to a wider regional conflict?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests
Mohammad Marandi – Professor at the University of Tehran
Renad Mansour – Senior research fellow and director of the Iraq Initiative at Chatham House
Lawrence Korb – Senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and former US assistant secretary of defense