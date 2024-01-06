Is Bangladesh on a path to becoming a one-party state?

The governing Awami League is likely to win another term in Sunday’s election.

Voters in Bangladesh are getting ready for general elections on Sunday.

It’s a poll that’s dividing much of the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to win another term, against virtually no competition.

The main opposition is boycotting, objecting to what it says are intimidation, fraud and widespread arrests ordered by the government.

Frustration has been building for months, with protesters demanding the prime minister step aside and for a neutral administration to oversee the vote.

So, how will this election shape Bangladesh’s future?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Muktadir Rashid – an investigative journalist and reporter with the Bangladeshi daily newspaper, New Age

Selim Altaf George – a member of parliament for the governing Awami League party

Rumeen Farhana – a barrister and former member of parliament for the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party