Why does the IMF predict strong Russian growth despite sanctions?

IMF upgrades growth outlook for Russia and downgrades expectations for the eurozone.

The International Monetary Fund predicts strong growth for Russia’s economy this year, despite sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine.

European nations trail well behind Russia in the IMF growth forecast.

What’s behind these figures?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Chris Weafer – chief executive of Macro-Advisory strategic business consultancy focused on Russia and Eurasia

Erlend Bjortvedt – founder of country risk analysis company Corisk; sanctions expert who’s studied how Russian sanctions are being flouted

Anatol Lieven – director of the Eurasia Programme at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft