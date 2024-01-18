Can Iran and Pakistan contain cross-border tensions?

Pakistan launches strikes inside Iran, saying they were retaliation for attacks by Tehran on targets in Pakistan.

Iran and Pakistan have launched attacks across their border into each other’s territory. Both said they are targeting armed groups and cited “national security” for their actions.

Armed groups in the Balochistan region have been launching attacks in Iran and Pakistan for years. Both governments accuse the other of not doing enough to stop them.

The latest military strikes have raised tensions between the regional powers.

What might the consequences be?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Ahmed Rashid – expert on armed groups in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia

Maleeha Lodhi – veteran diplomat and columnist for Dawn

Mohammad Marandi – professor at the University of Tehran